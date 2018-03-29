Quidel (QDEL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King upgraded shares of Quidel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Quidel in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Quidel has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $52.86.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.70. Quidel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $114.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,595,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,843 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $582,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,880 shares of company stock worth $6,399,682. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after acquiring an additional 556,283 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 630,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,313,000 after acquiring an additional 424,580 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,189,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $16,097,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $8,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of diagnostic testing solutions. These diagnostic testing solutions are separated into four product categories: immunoassays, molecular assays, virology and specialty products. The Company sells its products directly to end users and distributors, in each case, for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

