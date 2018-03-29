Quixant (LON:QXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its price target boosted by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 500 ($6.91) to GBX 530 ($7.32) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 408.50 ($5.64) on Thursday. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 480 ($6.63). The company has a market cap of $228.83 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,917.86.

About Quixant

Quixant Plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in development and supply of computer systems. The Company’s range of gaming platforms includes personal computer (PC) compatible systems designed and catered to the gaming industry. The hardware integrates the features to drive pay to play machines in various gaming jurisdictions.

