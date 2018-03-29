Quiz (QUIZ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

QUIZ stock opened at GBX 145.25 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.61 and a PE ratio of 2,905.00. Quiz has a 12-month low of GBX 113.10 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.82).

Quiz Company Profile

QUIZ plc is United Kingdom-based global women’s wear brand company. The Company is focused on providing occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds and offers clothing, footwear and accessories. The Company’s occasion wear provides maxi and mini dresses, matching tops and bottoms, and footwear, bags and other accessories that are designed to complement a particular outfit.

