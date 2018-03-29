Qvolta Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (QVT)

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Qvolta has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Qvolta has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $5,112.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qvolta token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003580 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00718235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013752 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00144561 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029946 BTC.

Qvolta Profile

Qvolta launched on September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,940,163 tokens. Qvolta’s official website is qvolta.com. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qvolta

Qvolta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Qvolta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

