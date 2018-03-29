Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 562,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,224,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,773,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,243.94, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 110.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. TheStreet cut Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

