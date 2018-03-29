Ramaco Resources (METC) Issues Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 25.26%.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ METC) remained flat at $$7.19 during midday trading on Thursday. 79,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,763. The firm has a market cap of $286.96 and a P/E ratio of -17.12. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 91.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 89.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 55.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 target price on Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral.

