Rand Capital Co. (RAND) Director Reginald B. Newman II Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Reginald B. Newman II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,732. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (RAND) traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 2,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 and a PE ratio of 262.94. Rand Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 123.53 and a current ratio of 123.53.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 48.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rand Capital stock. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 4.75% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Company provides managerial assistance to the portfolio companies in which it invests. The Company makes venture capital investments in early or expansion-stage companies, typically in New York and its surrounding states.

