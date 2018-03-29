Rand Capital Co. (RAND) Director Reginald B. Newman II Purchases 4,090 Shares of Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Reginald B. Newman II purchased 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,634.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,732. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ RAND) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 123.53 and a current ratio of 123.53. Rand Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 48.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rand Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rand Capital stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 2.84% of Rand Capital worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a closed-end, diversified, management investment company. The Company provides managerial assistance to the portfolio companies in which it invests. The Company makes venture capital investments in early or expansion-stage companies, typically in New York and its surrounding states.

