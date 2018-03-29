Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Randgold Resources’ earnings. Randgold Resources posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Randgold Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Randgold Resources.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $328.62 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “buy” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Randgold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of Randgold Resources stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. 231,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,486. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $79.17 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $7,760.87, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.98 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0233518103549947%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,866,000 after purchasing an additional 342,549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 298,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,795,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

