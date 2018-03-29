Raymond James & Associates Has $7.34 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,157,000 after buying an additional 107,173 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 48,119.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.19.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE CFR) opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,575.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $358.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, Director R Denny Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.54, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $479,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474 in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets. The Company’s segments include Banking, Frost Wealth Advisors and Non-Banks. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, and Frost Insurance Agency.

