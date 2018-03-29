Raymond James & Associates Has $14.88 Million Position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.98% of Actuant worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,138,000 after buying an additional 356,721 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,651,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,081,000 after acquiring an additional 113,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Actuant by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,715 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,047,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Actuant by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,979,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,764 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE ATU) traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 101,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,359.17, a PE ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

