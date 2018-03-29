Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,085 Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after buying an additional 150,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,508,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,764,000 after purchasing an additional 171,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 106,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,470.18, a P/E ratio of 187.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 0.79%. equities analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

In other news, CFO David J. Smetana acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $97,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,788. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

