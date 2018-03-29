15,032 Shares in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spartan Motors by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 64,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.28, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. Spartan Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

