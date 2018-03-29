Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 297,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,189. The firm has a market cap of $13,740.68, a PE ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.24 million. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.34.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $366,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,444. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

