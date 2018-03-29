Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,424 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KS. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 265.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $8,509,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 53.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KapStone Paper and Packaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,874,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE KS) traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 251,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,983. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3,364.51, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.04.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets.

