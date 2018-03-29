Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (KBWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,979 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 195,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $2,893,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio (NASDAQ KBWR) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.17. 3,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,118. PowerShares KBW Regional Banking Portfolio has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

