Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Rayonier worth $34,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) opened at $35.28 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4,547.64, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

