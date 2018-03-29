Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 ()

(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including GRS

Groestlcoin, XEM

NEM, STEEM

Steem and XRP

Ripple. During the last week, has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00724005 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014634 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00144848 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030984 BTC.

Coin Profile

‘s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin Trading

can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FTC

Feathercoin, EMC

Emercoin, HTML

HTMLCOIN, XEM

NEM, VIA

Viacoin, ETN

Electroneum, LEO

LEOcoin, DIME

Dimecoin, DCR

Decred, LSK

Lisk, ZEN

ZenCash, BCO

BridgeCoin, XCP

Counterparty, FCT

Factom, ERA

ERA, XVG

Verge, NMC

Namecoin, MIOTA

IOTA, ECC

ECC, ACT

Achain, STRAT

Stratis, BITB

Bean Cash, CNX

Cryptonex, EMC2

Einsteinium, ETP

Metaverse ETP, PIVX

PIVX, VTC

Vertcoin, HSR

Hshare, XZC

ZCoin, NEBL

Neblio, XLM

Stellar, XDN

DigitalNote, BCN

Bytecoin, BTCD

BitcoinDark, SC

Siacoin, MONA

MonaCoin, NXT

Nxt, SBD

Steem Dollars, AEON

Aeon, ETC

Ethereum Classic, KMD

Komodo, ADA

Cardano, ETH

Ethereum, ARDR

Ardor, GAME

GameCredits, NXS

Nexus, GBYTE

Byteball Bytes, POT

PotCoin, XBY

XTRABYTES, BAY

BitBay, LET

LinkEye, BTS

BitShares, BTG

Bitcoin Gold, PURA

Pura, ONION

DeepOnion, LTC

Litecoin, XEL

Elastic, SMART

SmartCash, BTX

Bitcore, XRP

Ripple, NLG

Gulden, SHIFT

Shift, RDD

ReddCoin, STEEM

Steem, WAVES

Waves, UNO

Unobtanium, FLASH

Flash, PPC

Peercoin, SKY

Skycoin, GXS

GXChain, DOGE

Dogecoin, ARK

Ark, XP

Experience Po…, XAS

Asch, ZEC

Zcash, MNX

MinexCoin, DGB

DigiByte, BOS

BOScoin, CLOAK

CloakCoin, NANO

Nano, UBQ

Ubiq, ION

ION, BCH

Bitcoin Cash, BURST

Burst, NEO

NEO, BLOCK

Blocknet, SYS

Syscoin, DASH

Dash, POA

POA Network, DCT

DECENT, LBC

LBRY Credits, MOON

Mooncoin, SLS

SaluS, CRW

Crown, QTUM

Qtum, XMR

Monero, NAV

NavCoin, GRS

Groestlcoin, PART

Particl and BTC

Bitcoin. It is not currently possible to purchase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase using one of the exchanges listed above.