Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 305,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,622. Reckitt Benckiser has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Reckitt Benckiser

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names.

