Red Hat Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (RHT)

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Red Hat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the open-source software company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Red Hat’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Red Hat from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat from $152.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Hat from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Shares of Red Hat (NYSE RHT) opened at $146.20 on Thursday. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $167.36. The company has a market cap of $27,333.00, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Red Hat’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Red Hat during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

