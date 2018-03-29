Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the open-source software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Red Hat from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.36.

Shares of RHT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Red Hat has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $167.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,333.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $173,943.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,552,072 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,147,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $257,566,000 after purchasing an additional 260,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,314 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $230,638,000 after purchasing an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,242,177 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $149,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204,005 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $144,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

