Red Hat (RHT) PT Raised to $172.00

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the open-source software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Red Hat to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.36.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Shares of RHT stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Red Hat has a 1-year low of $84.16 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The firm has a market cap of $27,097.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $173,943.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/red-hat-rht-pt-raised-to-172-00.html.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.