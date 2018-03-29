Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Issues Earnings Results

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.99, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Red Lion Hotels has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Lion Hotels stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.84% of Red Lion Hotels worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

RLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Red Lion Hotels from $12.50 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment.

