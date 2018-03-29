ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $118.84 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhouse, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.04633660 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00569653 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00079535 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053452 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036173 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00191082 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,805,259,823 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ReddCoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin inludes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coinhouse, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

