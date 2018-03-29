Redfin (RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $103,300.00.

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 220,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,892. Redfin has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate brokerage services. The customer can search for homes by neighborhood, city or MLS number, or can refine results using detailed parameters, such as price and number of beds or baths. The Company serves home buyers and sellers. The Company offers online tools to consumers, including Redfin Estimate, which is an automated home-valuation tool.

