Redrow (RDW) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDW. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.22) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Numis Securities raised Redrow to a buy rating and set a GBX 729 ($10.07) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 730 ($10.09) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 680.15 ($9.40).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 597.50 ($8.26) on Thursday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 488 ($6.74) and a one year high of GBX 673.50 ($9.31). The company has a market capitalization of $2,210.00 and a P/E ratio of 766.03.

Redrow (LON:RDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported GBX 39.50 ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Redrow had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of £890 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

About Redrow

Redrow PLC is engaged in residential housing development. The Company is engaged in constructing homes throughout England and Wales. The Company’s operations are focused on housebuilding. Its product range is focused on traditional family housing in its regional businesses and apartment schemes in Greater London.

