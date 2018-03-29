ReeCoin Trading Down 25.2% Over Last 7 Days (REE)

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, ReeCoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. ReeCoin has a market capitalization of $127,106.00 and $445.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.20 or 0.04442180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00572181 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00078631 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00050780 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035908 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

ReeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

ReeCoin Coin Trading

ReeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

