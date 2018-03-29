ReeCoin (REE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ReeCoin (CURRENCY:REE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ReeCoin has a total market capitalization of $127,133.00 and $463.00 worth of ReeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReeCoin has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One ReeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.04382410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00054388 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00576731 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00077566 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00053111 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036234 BTC.

ReeCoin Profile

REE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2016. ReeCoin’s total supply is 6,650,666,335 coins and its circulating supply is 2,560,000,000 coins. ReeCoin’s official website is reecoin.com. ReeCoin’s official Twitter account is @reecoindev.

ReeCoin Coin Trading

ReeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to purchase ReeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReeCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

