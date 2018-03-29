Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Regal Entertainment Group (RGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,150,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.48% of Regal Entertainment Group worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Regal Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,187,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Regal Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,516,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Regal Entertainment Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,966,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,378 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Regal Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,229,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $20,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE RGC) opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.84. Regal Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $3,610.00, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05.

RGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regal Entertainment Group to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.75 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regal Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Regal Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated 7,262 screens in 559 theatres in 43 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

