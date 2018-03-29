Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE RS) opened at $83.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6,136.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregg J. Mollins sold 30,332 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.83, for a total transaction of $2,815,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,741,912.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Hayes sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $561,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,021. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 241,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,492 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

