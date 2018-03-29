Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.06% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE SWM) traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1,194.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.57%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

