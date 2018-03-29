Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.18 Million Holdings in PDL Biopharma (PDLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,284,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 847,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.66% of PDL Biopharma worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDLI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,042,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 632,995 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,251,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 387,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PDL Biopharma by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDL Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDL Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $439.90, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58. PDL Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDLI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About PDL Biopharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.

