Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.47% of Quad/Graphics worth $28,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $1,348.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

In related news, Director Douglas P. Buth sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Joel Quadracci sold 173,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,722,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,193,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

