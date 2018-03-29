Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 153,840 Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Union Bankshares worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,490.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ UBSH) opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2,450.10, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. equities analysts predict that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $39.00 price objective on Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Merion Capital Group upped their price objective on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: a community bank segment and mortgage loan origination business segment. The Company offers financial services through its community bank subsidiary, Union Bank & Trust (the Bank) and three non-bank financial services affiliates.

