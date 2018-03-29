Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,600 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.53% of Ducommun worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 136.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,463.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE DCO) opened at $29.97 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $336.59, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $142.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

