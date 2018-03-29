Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 313,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Skechers USA worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE SKX) opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6,168.28, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.39 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $1,525,416.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,415,374.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 23,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $935,202.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,209,383.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,286 shares of company stock worth $3,804,003 over the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.03 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales.

