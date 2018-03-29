Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 890.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,538 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.52% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,626,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 118,653 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 956,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,393 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 892,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 746,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 94,037 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Renewable Energy Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $218,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,096.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $86,315.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $797,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is focused on providing cleaner, lower carbon intensity products and services. The Company is a producer of biomass-based diesel in North America. Its segments include Biomass-based diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals and Corporate and other activities. It is involved in various activities related to biomass-based diesel production, from acquiring feedstock, managing construction and operating biomass-based diesel production facilities to marketing, selling and distributing biomass-based diesel and its co-products.

