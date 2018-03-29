Renos (RNS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,377.00

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Renos has a total market capitalization of $757,650.00 and $1,377.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renos coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Renos has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000247 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Renos

Renos (RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. The official website for Renos is renoscoin.com. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin.

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Renos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Renos must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Renos using one of the exchanges listed above.

