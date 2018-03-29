Ark Jon Vander Sells 9,236 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.38. The company had a trading volume of 877,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,840.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,419.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 1,538,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,464 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,335,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,097 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,882,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,952,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,696,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,718,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ark Jon Vander Sells 9,236 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/republic-services-inc-rsg-coo-ark-jon-vander-sells-9236-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.