Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Republic Services worth $17,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,030,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,276,000 after acquiring an additional 84,721 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,882,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,952,000 after buying an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,833,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,426,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,863,000 after purchasing an additional 224,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,847,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,177,000 after purchasing an additional 102,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 460,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,455. The stock has a market cap of $21,840.22, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $69.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,290 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $88,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at $458,274.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $135,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,364 shares of company stock worth $2,186,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

