Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Transocean LTD’s FY2019 Earnings (RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year. Piper Jaffray has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIG. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $4,520.31, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1,198.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares in the company, valued at $707,527.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

