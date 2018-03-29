Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) opened at $95.46 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13,903.95, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $601.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $197,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,966 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

