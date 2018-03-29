Resource Capital Corp. (RSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Resource Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 60.3% per year over the last three years. Resource Capital has a payout ratio of -28.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Resource Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Resource Capital (NYSE RSO) opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.83, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.02. Resource Capital has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 141.52 and a quick ratio of 141.52.

Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. Resource Capital had a net margin of 76.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. sell-side analysts predict that Resource Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resource Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Resource Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Resource Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resource Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Lieber acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $236,737 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resource Capital Company Profile

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments, Commercial Finance, Residential Mortgage Lending and Corporate & Other. The Commercial Real Estate Debt Investments segment includes the Company’s activities and operations related to commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate-related securities and investments in real estate.

