Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of RPAI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 2,048,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $2,499.25, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.72 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 46.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.1656 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Retail Properties of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,154,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,373,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,808,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

