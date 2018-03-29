Reviewing ANA (ALNPY) & Its Competitors

ANA (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANSPORT-AIR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ANA to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ANA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $16.33 billion $919.09 million 10.35 ANA Competitors $13.50 billion $896.19 million 9.83

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. ANA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 7.98% 12.06% 4.74% ANA Competitors 6.26% 32.39% 5.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ANA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00 ANA Competitors 369 1519 2306 166 2.52

As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies have a potential upside of 13.96%. Given ANA’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ANA pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANSPORT-AIR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 19.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ANA competitors beat ANA on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations. The Airline Related business includes airport ground services, aircraft maintenance, vehicle maintenance, cargo and logistics, in-flight catering and call centers, as well as commission work from airlines outside the group. The Travel Services segment offers a range of travel services, including travel packages, such as ANA Sky Holiday for domestic travel, and ANA Hallo Tour and ANA Wonder Earth for international travel. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales and airport retail operations.

