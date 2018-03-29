Reviewing Armstrong World Industries (AWI) & Watsco (WSO.B)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE: AWI) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Armstrong World Industries and Watsco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 5 4 0 2.30 Watsco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus price target of $57.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than Watsco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Watsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Watsco pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Armstrong World Industries does not pay a dividend. Watsco pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Watsco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $893.60 million 3.33 $154.80 million $2.88 19.46 Watsco $4.34 billion 1.51 $208.22 million $5.79 30.35

Watsco has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong World Industries. Armstrong World Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 12.77% 41.95% 7.84% Watsco 4.80% 14.66% 9.51%

Summary

Watsco beats Armstrong World Industries on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings. Its geographical segments include Americas (including Canada); Europe, Middle East and Africa (including Russia) (EMEA), and Pacific Rim. As of December 31, 2016, it had 15 manufacturing plants in eight countries, including six plants located throughout the United States. Its Americas segment sells products for use in single and multi-family housing. It sells commercial products to building materials distributors re-selling its products to contractors, subcontractors’ alliances, architect and design firms, and facility owners. Residential ceiling products are sold in the Americas primarily to wholesalers and retailers.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc. is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products. It distributes products consisting of equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners ranging from 1 to 5 tons, gas, electric and oil furnaces ranging from 50,000 to 150,000 British Thermal Units, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment and systems ranging from 1.5 to 25 tons and other specialized equipment; parts, including replacement compressors and motors, and supplies, including ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, adhesives and other ancillary supplies. It also sells products to the refrigeration market.

