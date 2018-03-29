Reviewing CF Industries (CF) & Monsanto (MON)

CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CF Industries has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monsanto has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Monsanto shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CF Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Monsanto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CF Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Monsanto pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CF Industries pays out 78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monsanto pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CF Industries and Monsanto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Industries 3 10 2 0 1.93 Monsanto 0 7 3 0 2.30

CF Industries presently has a consensus price target of $37.54, suggesting a potential downside of 0.24%. Monsanto has a consensus price target of $127.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Monsanto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Monsanto is more favorable than CF Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Industries and Monsanto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Industries $4.13 billion 2.13 $358.00 million $1.52 24.76 Monsanto $14.64 billion 3.54 $2.26 billion $5.42 21.68

Monsanto has higher revenue and earnings than CF Industries. Monsanto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CF Industries and Monsanto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Industries 8.67% -0.92% -0.40% Monsanto 16.38% 40.13% 11.53%

Summary

Monsanto beats CF Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs). The Company’s segments include ammonia, granular urea, UAN, AN and other. The Company’s ammonia segment produces anhydrous ammonia (ammonia), which is concentrated nitrogen fertilizer as it contains 82% nitrogen. The granular urea segment produces granular urea, which contains 46% nitrogen. The UAN segment produces urea ammonium nitrate solution. The Other segment includes DEF, urea liquor, nitric acid and NPKs. The Company’s primary nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, UAN and AN.

About Monsanto

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands. It also develops biotechnology traits that assist farmers in controlling insects and weeds in corn, soybean, and cotton crops under the SmartStax, YieldGard, YieldGard VT Triple, VT Triple PRO, and VT Double PRO brands; Intacta RR2 PRO brand; Bollgard and Bollgard II brands; Roundup Ready and Roundup Ready 2 Yield brands; and Roundup Ready 2 Xtend and Bollgard II XtendFlex brands. In addition, this segment licenses a range of germplasm and trait technologies to large and small seed companies. The Agricultural Productivity segment manufactures and sells herbicides for nonselective agricultural and residential lawn and garden applications for weed control under the Roundup brand name; and herbicides for selective agricultural applications for weed control under the XtendiMax brand name. The company markets its products through distributors, independent retailers and dealers, agricultural cooperatives, plant raisers, and agents, as well as directly to farmers. The company was formerly known as Monsanto Ag Company and changed its name to Monsanto Company in March 2000. Monsanto Company was founded in 2000 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

