Critical Survey: Dell Technologies (DVMT) versus Its Rivals

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) is one of 418 publicly-traded companies in the “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dell Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.1% of Dell Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Dell Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Dell Technologies has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dell Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dell Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dell Technologies $78.66 billion -$3.73 billion -10.21 Dell Technologies Competitors $2.45 billion $268.29 million 11.84

Dell Technologies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Dell Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dell Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dell Technologies -4.74% 22.63% 3.19% Dell Technologies Competitors -27.73% -46.55% -3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dell Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dell Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dell Technologies Competitors 2399 11244 23063 870 2.60

Dell Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.68%. As a group, “COMPUTER SOFT/SERV” companies have a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Dell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dell Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Dell Technologies beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc., formerly Denali Holding Inc., is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware. Its offerings include hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks and tablets, and peripherals, such as monitors, printers and projectors, as well as third-party software and peripherals. The ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ESG hardware. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports a range of products and services.

