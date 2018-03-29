Reviewing Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and Its Rivals

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE: GEN) is one of 127 public companies in the “MEDICAL CARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Genesis Healthcare to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare -10.77% N/A -2.76% Genesis Healthcare Competitors -68.28% -654.52% -22.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genesis Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 2 1 0 2.33 Genesis Healthcare Competitors 721 3458 5317 129 2.50

Genesis Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.58%. As a group, “MEDICAL CARE” companies have a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Genesis Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genesis Healthcare is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 57.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “MEDICAL CARE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $5.37 billion -$578.98 million -0.25 Genesis Healthcare Competitors $7.60 billion $240.54 million -13,856.86

Genesis Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genesis Healthcare. Genesis Healthcare is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genesis Healthcare competitors beat Genesis Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered inpatient services through its network of 499 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities across 34 states, consisting of 473 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities. Its services focus primarily on the medical and physical issues facing elderly patients and are provided by its skilled nursing companies, assisted or senior living communities, integrated and third-party rehabilitation therapy business, and other ancillary services.

