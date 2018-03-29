Reviewing KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) and Its Peers

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE: KS) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “PAPER” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KapStone Paper and Packaging to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KapStone Paper and Packaging alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KapStone Paper and Packaging and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 8 1 0 2.11 KapStone Paper and Packaging Competitors 129 475 535 32 2.40

KapStone Paper and Packaging currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.78%. As a group, “PAPER” companies have a potential upside of 11.42%. Given KapStone Paper and Packaging’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KapStone Paper and Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “PAPER” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 23.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KapStone Paper and Packaging’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “PAPER” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KapStone Paper and Packaging 7.34% 13.31% 3.89% KapStone Paper and Packaging Competitors 18.25% 10.77% 3.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion $243.50 million 13.99 KapStone Paper and Packaging Competitors $5.69 billion $1.15 billion 15.04

KapStone Paper and Packaging’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than KapStone Paper and Packaging. KapStone Paper and Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging competitors beat KapStone Paper and Packaging on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a producer of containerboard and the kraft paper in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment manufactures and sells a range of containerboard, corrugated products and specialty paper for industrial and consumer markets. The Distribution segment, which operates under the Victory and Golden State Container trade names, provides its customers packaging solutions and services and distributes corrugated packaging materials and other specialty packaging products, which include stretch film, void fill, carton sealing tape and other specialty tapes. The Company produces a range of products ranging from basic corrugated shipping containers to specialized packaging. The Company also produces packaging for fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.